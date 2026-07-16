(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid is interested in signing Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United.

The Argentina defender has done quite well since joining the Premier League club, and the La Liga club is looking to get the deal done for €40 million, according to reports from Spain. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United is willing to sanction his departure.

The Premier League side has already identified a potential replacement for the South American defender.

Micky van de Ven from Tottenham is a target for them, but the north London club is unlikely to sanction his departure easily. He has been a key player for them, and they are likely to demand a high price. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United come forward with an official offer to sign the Netherlands International.

There is no doubt that Van de Ven is one of the best central defenders in the country right now. The opportunity to play for Manchester United could be interesting for him. They will be able to offer him Champions League football, and they are certainly in a better position to compete for trophies compared to Tottenham.

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the London club, and there is no way that Spurs will sanction the departure of their two best defenders in one window.

Also, €40 million is a very nominal fee for a player like Martinez. He has been a quality defender for club and country, and Manchester United will likely seek to recoup more from his departure if they are willing to sell him.

It remains to be seen whether the Argentina international is attracted to the idea of joining the La Liga club.