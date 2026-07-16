Man United deal for winger depends on the future of Marcus Rashford this summer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing for another important decision in attack as Michael Carrick continues reshaping his squad ahead of the new season.



Marcus Rashford is expected to return to Old Trafford following his loan spell with Barcelona, but his long-term future remains uncertain and United are already assessing possible replacements.

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The club need a natural left-sided attacker capable of carrying the ball, beating defenders and contributing regularly in front of goal.

Rather than pursuing another expensive superstar, United could take advantage of West Ham’s relegation by targeting a player with Premier League experience who may be available for a relatively affordable fee.

Man United identify Dutchman as Rashford replacement

According to The Guardian, Man United will target Crysencio Summerville if Rashford leaves this summer.

West Ham are believed to value the Netherlands international at around £30m and are open to selling following their relegation to the Championship.

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Summerville enjoyed a productive 2025/26 campaign, recording seven goals and five assists across 34 appearances before representing the Netherlands at the World Cup.

West Ham’s official website highlighted how his club form earned him his first senior international call-up.

He also remains under a long-term contract, so West Ham can still negotiate firmly despite their relegation.

Rashford decision will decide future transfer dealings

Barcelona chose not to activate their £26m option after Rashford’s loan, despite the forward producing 14 goals and 14 assists last season.

talkSPORT reports that he is expected to return to Carrick’s squad, although United would still consider a permanent offer. His high salary could make finding a suitable buyer difficult.

Summerville would be a sensible replacement if Rashford leaves. He is younger, already understands the Premier League and would offer the direct running United sometimes lack on the left.

However, the club should not force Rashford out simply to complete the deal. If Carrick believes the England forward can be reintegrated, his proven output remains valuable.

The smartest approach is to settle Rashford’s future first. At around £30m, Summerville could represent excellent business, but signing him without creating space would only add another winger to an already complicated attacking picture.

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