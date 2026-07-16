(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

Lisandro Martinez has been linked with a move away from the club, and Manchester United need to replace him. According to reports from Spain, they are interested in the 28-year-old England International as a potential alternative to the Argentine defender.

Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign the Manchester United defender for €40 million, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. There is no doubt that Martinez is a quality player, and his departure would be a blow for Manchester United.

Konsa has done well for Aston Villa in the Premier League, and he could be an interesting option. The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be tempting for him. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club. However, Aston Villa are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they will not want to lose their best players.

They have already sanctioned the departure of Youri Tielemans to Manchester United. Losing one of their best defenders will not be an option for them. It could be difficult for Manchester United to convince the West Midlands club. They might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old central defender is well settled in England, and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United if he joined the club.

Konsa can operate as a central defender as well as a right back. His versatility will be a bonus for Manchester United if they manage to get the deal done.