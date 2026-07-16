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Manchester United are interested in signing the Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they have made renewed contact with the 28-year-old, and he could be available for a fee of under £40 million.

The midfielder has had an impressive World Cup campaign with Norway, helping them reach the quarter-final. He has impressed in the Premier League with Fulham as well. There is no doubt that he could be a very useful option for Manchester United.

They are looking to bring in three midfielders this summer following Casemiro’s departure, and they have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. It appears that the Fulham star could be the third midfield addition for Manchester United this summer.

They have the resources to pay £40 million, and convincing the player will not be difficult. It would be a huge step up in the career of the midfielder, and Berge is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Manchester United.

Fulham have a competitive team, but the 28-year-old has surely outgrown them. He should look to join a big club, and Manchester United can provide him with Champions League football and the opportunity to fight for trophies.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will follow up on their contact with an official proposal to sign the player.

Berge is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join a top club where he can fulfil his ambitions. The move could be ideal for all parties.

Manchester United are looking at other midfielders, such as Manu Kone from AS Roma. However, the French international is likely to be a more expensive option.