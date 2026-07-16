Premier League winning Arsenal midfielder linked with shock move to London rivals

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Arsenal could be presented with an opportunity to move on one of their experienced squad players as Mikel Arteta continues reshaping his midfield.



The Gunners brought in Christian Nørgaard to provide leadership and reliable cover, but his limited role has created doubts over whether he will remain at the Emirates for another season.

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A transfer across London could suit everyone involved. Crystal Palace need experience and greater depth in central midfield, while Nørgaard may prefer regular football at this stage of his career.

Arsenal, meanwhile, must decide whether his value as a dependable squad option outweighs the benefit of freeing up wages and creating space for another signing.

Crystal Palace consider move for Arsenal midfielder

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Nørgaard during the summer transfer window.

No formal proposal has been reported, but the Eagles reportedly believe his Premier League experience, defensive discipline and leadership could strengthen their midfield.

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Nørgaard joined Arsenal from Brentford in July 2025 for an initial fee reported to be around £10m.

Reuters reported that he agreed a two-year contract containing an option for a further season, meaning Arsenal retain some control over his future despite the guaranteed part of his deal entering its final year.

His time at Brentford demonstrated his ability to organise a midfield, protect the defence and influence teammates around him. Those qualities could make him particularly valuable to a Palace side looking for reliability rather than another long-term development project.

Limited role under Arteta could change midfielder’s mind

Nørgaard has struggled to secure regular opportunities in a highly competitive Arsenal midfield.

Daily Cannon reports that the additional year in his contract is not currently expected to be activated, potentially leaving him available for a reasonable fee this summer.

Arsenal should be open to negotiations if Nørgaard wants more football. He remains a useful and professional squad member, but retaining an experienced player who is unlikely to feature regularly may not benefit either side.

Palace would offer him a clearer first-team pathway without requiring him to leave London or adapt to a new league. His leadership could also help provide balance around the club’s younger midfielders.

Arsenal should not force him out, but a sensible permanent offer would deserve serious consideration.

This could become a straightforward deal that provides Palace with proven quality while allowing the Gunners to continue refreshing their squad.

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