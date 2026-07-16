22-year-old keen to leave Man United for a bigger role at another club

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United could soon lose one of their most promising young goalkeepers as Michael Carrick continues reorganising the options available between the posts.



The club have watched the Czech shot-stopper develop through several productive loan spells, but there is still no obvious route for him to become the regular No.1 at Old Trafford.

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At 22, another season spent waiting on the bench would do little for his development.

Celtic’s interest therefore arrives at an important point in his career, as the Scottish champions can potentially offer regular football, European experience and the pressure of competing for trophies.

Celtic interest could lead to permanent Man United exit

According to Football Insider, Radek Vitek is keen to leave Man United, with Celtic identifying him as a leading target to become their new first-choice goalkeeper.

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The report claims he wants to continue playing every week after making 41 appearances and keeping 12 clean sheets during an impressive loan spell with Bristol City.

United still hold a strong negotiating position. Their official announcement confirmed that Vitek signed a new contract before joining Bristol City for the 2025/26 Championship campaign, with his agreement understood to run until 2028.

That means the Red Devils can demand a reasonable fee rather than accepting a discounted offer.

Strong loan form makes regular football essential

Vitek quickly made an impression at Ashton Gate. Bristol City’s official website confirmed that supporters voted him their Player of the Month for August after a strong start to the season.

His performances across the campaign strengthened the argument that he is ready for a permanent starting role rather than another temporary development spell.

United should be willing to sell if Celtic offer a fair package containing a sell-on clause or buy-back option. Vitek clearly has potential, but keeping him without providing meaningful minutes would only delay his progress.

Celtic would represent an excellent next step. The expectations are high, but regular domestic and European football could accelerate his development.

United must avoid losing a talented academy goalkeeper too cheaply, though.

A permanent transfer with future protections would give Vitek the opportunity he needs while ensuring the club still benefits if he eventually develops into a top-level No.1.

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