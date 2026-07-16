Tottenham's Romero is on his way out of the club with La Liga giants ready to rescue him

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Tottenham could face another major squad decision this summer, with their captain reportedly seeking a fresh challenge away from north London.



Losing an experienced centre-back would be a considerable blow, especially as Spurs attempt to rebuild a more competitive side ahead of the new season.

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Barcelona have now emerged as one of the leading possibilities, although the Spanish champions are currently focusing most of their attention and transfer budget on strengthening the attack.

Inter Milan are also monitoring developments, creating the possibility of a direct battle between two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Barcelona monitor situation as player pushes for exit

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Cristian Romero’s situation after his representatives informed Tottenham that the defender wants to leave this summer.

The 28-year-old is searching for a new challenge, and a move to Spain is believed to appeal strongly to him.

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Romano also reports that Inter have followed the Argentina international and held discussions regarding a possible move.

talkSPORT has similarly reported that Barcelona would be Romero’s preferred destination, although Atlético Madrid and Inter remain interested.

Barcelona’s current priority is signing another forward, meaning their pursuit of a centre-back may not accelerate immediately. That could give Inter an opportunity, but the Italian club would still need to satisfy Tottenham’s financial demands.

Long contract gives Tottenham control of the situation

Spurs are not under pressure to accept a cut-price offer.

Sky Sports confirmed in August 2025 that Romero signed a new four-year contract running until 2029. His leadership role and long-term agreement place Tottenham in a strong negotiating position.

Tottenham should not completely close the door if Romero genuinely wants to leave. Keeping an unhappy captain could create an unnecessary distraction during an important rebuilding period.

However, Spurs must demand a substantial fee. Romero is an experienced Premier League defender, a World Cup winner and remains in his prime. Barcelona or Inter should therefore expect to pay accordingly.

A move may ultimately benefit everyone, but Tottenham cannot allow the player’s preference to weaken their position. Unless a serious offer arrives, they should keep him and expect full commitment for the coming season.

Tottenham enter full-back race despite enquiries already made by Man United