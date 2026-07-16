Romano issues seismic Marcus Rashford update regarding potential move away

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s plans for Marcus Rashford are beginning to become clearer following England’s exit from the World Cup.



Despite reports linking the forward with a move to Turkey, his immediate focus is returning to Carrington and attempting to rebuild his Old Trafford career under Michael Carrick.

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The situation remains open because United could still consider a permanent transfer, but the conditions for an exit appear very specific.

Rashford is not looking for a move simply to leave Manchester. Any proposal would need to come from an ambitious club capable of offering the sporting project and level of competition he wants.

Michael Carrick prepares for Rashford reunion

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rashford has no intention of moving to Turkey this summer and there have been no negotiations with Fenerbahçe.

The 28-year-old will return to Man United for pre-season, with Carrick keen to work with him before any final decision is made.

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That position is supported by The Guardian, which reported that Rashford is expected to be reintegrated into the United squad.

There are understood to be no personal problems between the forward and Carrick, although the club would still consider a permanent offer.

Sky Sports has also reported that United have plans to welcome Rashford back into Carrick’s group, even though arranging a summer transfer has previously been considered.

United’s position could still change with a big offer

Rashford can still leave, but Romano’s update suggests only a proposal from a leading club would seriously interest him.

That stance gives Carrick an opportunity to assess the England international during training rather than making a decision based on his difficult final months before leaving on loan.

United should give Rashford a genuine pre-season chance. His pace, experience and ability to score from the left could still be valuable, particularly if he responds positively to Carrick’s methods.

However, both sides must be honest about his likely role. If Rashford is no longer viewed as a regular starter and a Champions League-level club makes a suitable bid, a permanent separation may be best.

For now, dismissing the Turkey rumours removes one possible destination.

The next few weeks will show whether Rashford’s return becomes a real Old Trafford comeback or simply the final stage before a move elsewhere.

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