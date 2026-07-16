Man United star Diallo linked with shock exit, becomes prime target of Euro giants

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Manchester United could face an important decision over one of their most creative attackers as AC Milan prepare to test the club’s determination to keep him.



Michael Carrick is continuing to shape his squad for the new season, and the winger’s pace, close control and ability to operate in several attacking positions make him a valuable part of the project.

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Milan’s interest is understandable because their new manager already knows the player well from his time at Old Trafford.

Brighton and Newcastle are also monitoring developments, but United remain in a powerful position and would have little reason to approve a sale unless the player pushes for a move or a major offer arrives.

Amorim targets reunion for AC Milan rebuild

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that AC Milan have identified Amad Diallo as one of their priority attacking targets.

Ruben Amorim wants to add a young and inventive winger to his squad, and believes the Ivory Coast international would fit the dynamic system he is planning to introduce at San Siro.

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AC Milan officially confirmed Amorim’s appointment on 16th June, highlighting his reputation for developing young players and building teams with a clear tactical identity.

His previous relationship with Amad could give Milan an advantage if negotiations begin.

However, Milan are reportedly preparing a financially controlled proposal rather than an enormous bid, which may not be enough to convince United.

Long contract gives Man United control of Diallo’s future

United have no financial need to sell cheaply. Reuters reported that Amad signed a new agreement in January 2025 keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2030.

That contract allows Carrick and the United hierarchy to reject approaches without worrying about losing him for a reduced fee.

United should keep Amad unless he clearly asks to leave. His creativity, versatility and ability to carry the ball through tight spaces give Carrick something different from the club’s other forwards.

A reunion with Amorim and a return to Italy may appeal, especially if Milan can promise a central role. However, moving to San Siro would not automatically guarantee greater success or playing time.

United should therefore make their position clear early. Amad remains a valuable long-term asset, and Milan must submit an exceptional offer before Carrick even considers allowing him to leave.

Man United keen to keep defender but Amorim adamant he can convince him to join Milan