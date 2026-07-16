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Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

The 21-year-old is on the radar of the London club, and they have the resources to pay around €30 million for him. According to reports from FussballDaten, the German club would be open to selling him for a similar fee this summer. Even though the midfielder is quite talented, they believe that his decision-making is not up to the Mark, and he is still adapting to the intensity of German football.

Multiple clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, and it remains to be seen where the 21-year-old ends up.

It would be quite surprising if Tottenham decided to make a move for him. They have already invested a substantial amount of money in Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. They do not need another defensive midfielder, and the 21-year-old will struggle for regular opportunities at the London club.

Clubs from Turkey and Spain are monitoring his situation as well. It will be interesting to see whether any of those clubs are willing to make an acceptable offer. Vermeeren should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at the Premier League club would be detrimental to his development.

He needs to improve significantly to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and regular football will be key to his development. Tottenham have done well to improve the team this summer, but they still need to add more quality. It would be ideal for them to invest in the attacking unit rather than sign another midfielder. They are in desperate need of a quality striker and a wide player.