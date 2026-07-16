Watch: Messi's priceless reaction as he spots Pickford's water bottle with penalty details

Argentina’s dramatic World Cup semi-final victory over England produced another fascinating talking point after the final whistle.



With the defending champions celebrating their 2-1 win in Atlanta, Lionel Messi and several teammates were seen gathering around Jordan Pickford’s water bottle and examining the information attached to it.

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The bottle reportedly contained England’s penalty-shootout research, including notes on where Argentina’s likely takers usually place their spot-kicks.

The match never reached penalties, but the moment offered a revealing glimpse into the detailed preparation behind major international fixtures.

Messi and his teammates uncover Pickford’s penalty notes

According to a footage circulation on social media, Messi and several Argentina players took a close look at Pickford’s bottle during the post-match celebrations.

The notes reportedly listed the preferred penalty directions of different Argentine players, giving England’s goalkeeper guidance about where he should consider diving.

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The incident was also covered by the Times of India, which reported that footage of the players inspecting England’s private penalty research quickly circulated online.

Argentina ultimately avoided a shootout by scoring twice late in the match to complete a 2-1 comeback and advance to the final.

There is no suggestion the players accessed the information before or during a potential shootout.

Instead, it appears to have been a light-hearted post-match discovery after the result had already been decided.

Messi dan para pemain Argentina penasaran melihat botol minum Jordan Pickford (Kiper Inggris) yang ternyata dipenuhi catatan arah tendangan penalti lawan. 😭 pic.twitter.com/UBdIWkD2Nu — Badidoyo (@badidoyo) July 16, 2026

Bottle strategy shows England’s detailed preparation

⚠️🍶 Pickford’s penalty list leaked on a bottle on pitch side. pic.twitter.com/rQmH9AETIL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2026

Pickford has regularly used water-bottle notes during major tournaments.

Yahoo Sports previously revealed that similar instructions helped him during England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final shootout victory over Switzerland, with the bottle containing research on each opposition taker.

The moment was amusing, but it also demonstrated how seriously England prepared for every possible outcome.

Penalty research has become a normal part of elite football, and Pickford’s bottle was simply another tool designed to give him a small advantage.

Argentina may have enjoyed discovering England’s plan afterwards, but they made the information irrelevant by winning before penalties were required.

Ultimately, the best way to defeat a goalkeeper’s carefully researched shootout strategy is to ensure the match never reaches one.

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