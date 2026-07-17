Andoni Iraola drops interesting hint about Liverpool winger signing

Liverpool's new manager Andoni Iraola at Anfield

Liverpool’s new manager Andoni Iraola has suggested that the Reds might have to find a different kind of winger to replace Mohamed Salah this summer.

It was never likely to be easy for the Reds to cope with Salah’s departure, with the Egypt international’s time at Anfield coming to an end after the 2025/26 campaign.

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Salah leaves Liverpool as one of their best ever players, and indeed as an all-time Premier League great, with a stunning 257 goals in 442 appearances for the Merseyside giants, helping them win two titles, the Champions League, and other major honours.

In short, Salah is pretty much a once-in-a-generation talent, so it’s going to be really tricky for Liverpool to find anyone who can give them what he did.

Andoni Iraola on Liverpool winger signing

It seems like Iraola is aware of that, so has suggested LFC could look at someone who can strengthen the team in a different way.

See Fabrizio Romano’s X post below for Iraola’s quote on Liverpool’s winger search…

? Andoni Iraola on signing new winger: “We need someone in that area but probably will have different skills [than Mo Salah]”. “He can maybe complement the team in another way and we are working on it definitely!”, told @StanSportFc. pic.twitter.com/K0Fbo8CNlA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2026

Romano posted: “Andoni Iraola on signing new winger: ‘We need someone in that area but probably will have different skills [than Mo Salah]. He can maybe complement the team in another way and we are working on it definitely!'”

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It seems that Liverpool are working on finding a Salah replacement, so it will be interesting to see if there’s more of a concrete update soon.

Will Bradley Barcola be Liverpool’s new winger signing?

At the moment, a lot of the speculation points towards Liverpool targeting Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola out wide.

The France international has shone at the Parc des Princes, but may well feel he’d like to move somewhere where he’d play more regularly.

Fabrizio Romano has spoken about Liverpool eyeing Barcola on his YouTube channel, also playing down Arsenal links with the 23-year-old.

Barcola wouldn’t be a direct Salah replacement, but would surely help Iraola to rebuild the Liverpool attack for next season.