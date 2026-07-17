William Saliba goes off injured for France vs Spain (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arsenal are now expected to intensify their search for a new centre-back amid real concern that William Saliba is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, the Gunners are exploring moves for Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and West Ham United’s Konstantinos Mavropanos to help them cope with Saliba’s absence, even though it’s not yet clear quite how serious his back injury is.

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Saliba had to leave the pitch suddenly in France’s World Cup semi-final defeat against Spain, but sources would not confirm what the French press have been saying about the 25-year-old looking likely to be out for four or five months.

Arsenal will take a look at Saliba themselves soon, but work is already being done to strengthen in defence as it was a position Mikel Arteta had been keen to add depth in anyway.

What sources are saying about Arsenal’s centre-back search

“Arsenal have been looking at central defenders for months now, it’s not just about Saliba’s injury,” one source said. “However, I’d expect that to intensify now. There is real concern about how long Saliba will be out, even if the reports from France are yet to be confirmed.”

Another added: “Arsenal really like Ezri Konsa, so that’s one to watch. They’ve also internally discussed re-signing Mavropanos, who’s likely to leave West Ham.”

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Arsenal have, however, cooled their interest in Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon, while they also had an interest in Victor Valdepenas, but he’s set to join Fiorentina instead.

How Arsenal’s squad could look after the summer

Arsenal look like they are set for a busy summer, even if we’re yet to see any confirmed new arrivals apart from backup goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

I’m assured that Arsenal will be very active, with Christos Tzolis widely reported as being close to joining in a €40m move from Club Brugge.

The top target remains Morgan Rogers, so that’s one to watch now that England’s World Cup is over, and it will be interesting to see if talks with Aston Villa also end up leading towards a deal for Konsa as well.

It’s gone a bit quiet on Bruno Guimaraes, but that remains another priority and there’ll surely be other midfielders to watch out for if that deal doesn’t work out.