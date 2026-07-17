Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League)

Arsenal reportedly have a medical and contract signing scheduled in for Christos Tzolis after the player rejected other advances to join the Gunners.

According to Fabrizio Romano, everything looks to be more or less in place for the Greece international to join Arsenal from Club Brugge in a €40m deal.

This sounds like it was a pretty straightforward deal for Arsenal, as Brugge were firm on their asking price for Tzolis, and the north London giants were fully prepared to pay it, according to Romano in his latest post on his YouTube channel.

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Tzolis has impressed during his time playing in Belgium, and it looks like Arsenal fans can now look forward to the 24-year-old’s arrival going through pretty imminently.

Romano has also made it clear that Arsenal are not done yet.

Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal’s deal for Christos Tzolis and what to expect next

“Tzolis is a new Arsenal player, and it’s a here we go. Agreement done on a 40 million euros deal,” Romano said.

“This is the transfer fee that Arsenal will pay to Club Brugge. Basically, there was almost no negotiation because the asking price was always €40m. Brugge didn’t want to negotiate on that, and Arsenal decided to pay the asking price.

“Also because two clubs, one in Italy, one in Germany, over the last two, three weeks tried to enter the deal, tried to understand if Arsenal were being too slow on Tzolis to get the player.

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“But, then the final decision made by the player was clear – the player told all these clubs, “I’m sorry, thanks, but I want to go to Arsenal. Only Arsenal.” And now the deal is in place. Tzolis will sign a long-term contract in the next days. Medical test and contract signing also booked, and so new winger for Mikel Arteta, Christos Solis from Club Brugge.

“But, Arsenal are not done at all. Arsenal will be busy and busy and busy.”

Romano went on to say that AFC could look into their centre-back situation as they wait to find out how serious William Saliba’s injury is, while they also look likely to make further new signings in the attacking midfield department.

What Arsenal can expect from Christos Tzolis

Tzolis looks like an ideal replacement for Leandro Trossard, who has just left the Emirates Stadium for a move to Besiktas.

It remains to be seen if the Greek winger is likely to play that regularly, but he looks like a solid and reliable squad player who can contribute a decent number of goals and assists from out wide.

Christos Tzolis Club Brugge Games Goals 2024/25 56 21 2025/26 52 22

Tzolis was very prolific for Brugge, and while English football will no doubt be a big step up for him, if he can continue to develop under Mikel Arteta’s expert guidance, then all the ingredients look to be there for him to have a fine career.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be intrigued to hear that a number of other clubs were also keen on Tzolis, but he was adamant in choosing them.