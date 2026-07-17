Dominik Szoboszlai and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Dominik Szoboszlai’s new Liverpool contract has been signed today and that it’s “all done”.

The Hungary international has been a hugely important player for the Reds, so fans will be delighted to hear that he’s committed his future to the club.

It looked for a while like Szoboszlai’s situation could turn into a bit of a worry for Liverpool, with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich hovering for the 25-year-old.

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However, we reported a few months ago that it looked like Szoboszlai had agreed a new LFC contract, and that’s now been confirmed as Romano says he signed his deal today…

?? Dominik Szoboszlai’s new contract at Liverpool has been signed today. All done. Agreement until June 2031, Szoboszlai will enter #LFC top earners and official statement will follow soon. pic.twitter.com/ZU9i4PmYms — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2026

Posting on X, Romano said: “Dominik Szoboszlai’s new contract at Liverpool has been signed today. All done. Agreement until June 2031, Szoboszlai will enter #LFC top earners and official statement will follow soon.”

Dominik Szoboszlai is crucial for Liverpool’s present and future

With all the difficulties Liverpool have endured in the last year or so, it’s surely crucial for them to be keeping hold of a consistent top performer like Szoboszlai.

After winning the 2024/25 Premier League title, it looked like Liverpool could be in a position to dominate, but the squad were understandably hit hard by the death of Diogo Jota last summer.

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There has also been major upheaval as big names like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate, and Andrew Robertson have left the club, while Arne Slot was sacked as manager after the end of the 2025/26 season.

Some stability is clearly needed, and Szoboszlai should bring that, with the former RB Leipzig man now someone that new manager Andoni Iraola can build around.

It would have been a huge blow to lose Szoboszlai, especially as he certainly looks like he could have gone on to strengthen another major European club who could compete with Liverpool in the Champions League in years to come.