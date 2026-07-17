Michael Olise transfer situation could soon get very interesting, says expert

Michael Olise in action for France (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Michael Olise’s situation could soon get very interesting if he doesn’t agree to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, according to Christian Falk.

Writing for the latest edition of his exclusive CF Bayern Insider column, Falk explained why he felt the Olise transfer could be one to watch for next summer, even if he’s most likely set to stay at Bayern for now.

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The France international has been a world class performer during his time at the Allianz Arena, winning two titles in his two years with the club, while he finished the 2025/26 campaign with a hugely impressive tally of 20 goals and 25 assists in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

What’s going on with Michael Olise’s future?

A few days ago, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claimed that Olise was looking for a move to Real Madrid this summer.

See below for details as the 24-year-old is supposedly eager to get himself to the Bernabeu quickly in order to progress in his career…

?EXCL: ???? #Liga | ?? Michael Olise veut rejoindre le Real Madrid CET ÉTÉ. ? L'international français estime que c'est le club parfait pour continuer sa progression. ? Le Real Madrid souhaite réaliser un transfert record. ??Posture officielle du Bayern : Olise est… pic.twitter.com/kvy4PvBZu9 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 15, 2026

It seems Falk is not convinced this will happen, though he made it clear that it could be one to watch if his contract situation at the Allianz Arena is not resolved soon.

“This summer: no chance. Next summer, I think it will be very interesting to see what will happen with Olise, whether he signs a new contract or not. If he doesn’t, Bayern have to do something. Perhaps they have to sell him,” Falk explained.

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“But for this summer, Michael Olise will stay at Bayern Munich. Perhaps it’s to his advantage, as this season he was in really, really good shape, but at the World Cup he only had an okay tournament.

“Perhaps things are calming down somewhat, as he could have proved his elite status in football in the semi-final against Spain, but he didn’t show it. Perhaps the winger knows now that he still has more to learn before he hits the absolute peak of his powers.

“Evidently, the rumours have quietened down, and it’s easier for FC Bayern to keep Olise if he’s not a world champion.”

Olise would be dream Real Madrid signing

There’s no two ways about it – Olise is a phenomenal player, one of the best in the world in his position, and it’s easy to see him being a great fit for Real Madrid.

See below for the high score we recently gave Olise to Real Madrid using our Transfer Fit rating system, which you can more about here…