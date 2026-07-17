Morgan Rogers in action for England against Argentina (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly almost agreed personal terms with Morgan Rogers as they prepare to “attack” the situation with club-to-club talks with Aston Villa.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he provides a major update on the saga in a post on his YouTube channel.

With Arsenal also closing in on Christos Tzolis, according to Romano in the video below, it seems they’re not done yet as they eye an ambitious move for Rogers.

Romano has made it clear that Rogers is Arsenal’s top target for that left winger role, despite the Premier League champions also being linked with Bradley Barcola.

It seems Barcola to Liverpool looks like a more likely outcome, according to Romano, who had some exciting details on Rogers’ future.

Arsenal advancing on Morgan Rogers but he could cost £130m

“There are no active talks for Bradley Barcola. And the player Arsenal want to add as a new winger is, from my information, still Morgan Rogers,” Romano said.

“Advanced conversations on player side, no issues on contract terms. The personal terms are almost agreed, just a few details to clarify. And Arsenal are ready to attack. Arsenal are ready to go and negotiate for their new winger, Morgan Rogers.

“So, club to club also expected to start soon after. So, this is Morgan Rogers, the player Arsenal want to add to their squad.”

Still, Rogers could cost as much as £130m, according to the Telegraph, so that’s potentially a major issue for Arsenal.

This would represent a club-record signing for the Gunners, eclipsing their previous most expensive purchase of Declan Rice, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

Morgan Rogers to Arsenal – what we’ve been told

If you’ve been following, this information is not really anything new, as we informed you a few days ago that Rogers and Arsenal were closing in on a full agreement on personal terms.

One source even told us that there was already an agreement in principle on a five-year contract.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

All in all, this seems like one that is very much happening, as long as Villa are perhaps a bit more realistic about their valuation.

Rogers is undoubtedly a top talent, and this is not an easy market, but £130m looks a bit high, and one imagines an agreement will eventually be struck on something more realistic.