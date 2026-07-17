Cristian Romero joins his Tottenham teammates on the pitch after the final Premier League game of the season (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham duo Cristian Romero and Djed Spence are reportedly both top targets for Inter Milan, who are working on a potential €90m double deal.

Spurs seem likely to make some changes to their squad after only narrowly escaping relegation from the Premier League in 2025/26.

Romero and Spence are perhaps not two names at the top of the list that fans would ideally see leave, but perhaps a major revamp in all areas wouldn’t be the worst idea.

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According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter are working on signing both the Argentina international and the England full-back, though it could be expensive.

The Italian outlet suggests Spence could cost as much as €40m, while Romero’s asking price could hit €50m.

Cristian Romero looks likely to leave Tottenham

Romero’s future really looks to be in doubt this summer, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming that it looks like the 28-year-old’s future lies elsewhere.

See below as the Italian journalist posted on X that Romero could be an option for Inter, but also for Barcelona…

??? EXCLUSIVE: Cuti Romero to leave Tottenham this summer, Inter held talks with Spurs over recent days. Romero has been offered as option during talks for Djed Spence. Inter keen but costs very high. ?? Barça also like Cuti Romero. ? https://t.co/kTNiTHRWTl pic.twitter.com/0jripDDK9R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2026

Romano’s post also includes details about Inter’s talks with Spurs over Spence, so it really does look like both players could be heading out of the north London club.

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THFC have already made changes in defence by bringing in Jan Paul van Hecke, who could be an ideal replacement for Romero in that position.

Spence, meanwhile, will be an interesting one to watch as his fine form for England at this summer’s World Cup will no doubt lead to more suitors emerging soon, while there might even be an argument that Spurs should reconsider his future and keep him around instead.

Still, after consecutive 17th place finishes in the Premier League, it’s also likely to be harder for the club to convince top players like Romero and Spence to stick around.