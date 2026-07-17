Insider insists Bayern Munich won't do deal with Real Madrid because of culture issue

Vincent Kompany celebrating with the Bundesliga trophy (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are highly unlikely to make a signing like Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior due to issues with his personality and the culture of the club.

That’s the view of Christian Falk, who has played down talk of a Bayern transfer move for Vinicius this summer, or at any point in the future.

Writing in his CF Bayern Insider column, Falk explained that although the Brazil international is a top player who’d be more than good enough to play for Bayern, there are a number of reasons the move looks unlikely.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

One reason is that Vincent Kompany is already blessed with superb attacking options as it is, leaving little room for Vinicius, but it seems club culture is also a major factor.

Vinicius Junior = not enough of a team player for Bayern Munich

While Vini Jr is a joy to watch on his day, he can seem a little similar to Cristiano Ronaldo in the way he conducts himself, and that’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

There are, of course, many great players who are justified in having a bit of an ego, but it won’t be the right fit for every team, and it seems it’s not really the Bayern way.

“Of course, a player like the 26-year-old would look really good in the Bayern Munich squad, but there’s no chance!” Falk wrote.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“Bayern won’t pay the salary, and they already have a complete offence between Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, and, now, Ismael Saibari. Diaz certainly had a very good World Cup. So, respectfully, there’s no place for a player like Vini Jr.

“I also have to say that Bayern Munich have always been a little cautious about players who could negatively impact the dressing room atmosphere. This was the same with Cristiano Ronaldo, as it’s not just the massive wages you have to worry about but also the impact on squad culture.

“Bayern are a team that suits Harry Kane, for instance, as the Englishman is a team player to his very core, and this is the focus for Bayern Munich.”

Is Bayern’s philosophy the right one?

Bayern are a hugely successful club, so they’ll argue that their philosophy doesn’t need to change, even if it means occasionally missing out on some of the very best footballers in the world.

At the same time, they’re no Real Madrid, and perhaps gambling with the occasional difficult character could be the kind of bold move that could deliver them a few more Champions League titles to go along with their Bundesliga dominance.

Perhaps it’s simply a case of different clubs needing different things, and someone like Vinicius or Ronaldo will always just be a better fit at the Bernabeu.

Either way, for now it seems like this is one of those transfer rumours we can forget about – it simply isn’t happening.