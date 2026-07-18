(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly now engaging in direct talks with Aston Villa over signing Morgan Rogers in what is likely to be a big-money deal.

The Gunners have made Rogers their number one summer target, with the England international impressing a great deal in the Premier League and with his national team at the World Cup.

We’ve recently been informed of Rogers agreeing personal terms with Arsenal, and it seems things are now advancing even further as the two clubs look to strike a deal.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

See below for the latest update from the reliable Hand of Arsenal account on X, with the source also stating that personal terms will be no issue for this deal…

Arsenal and Aston Villa are engaging in club to club talks for the transfer of Morgan Rogers. Senior members from both clubs are in direct contact. Personal terms are no issue. — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) July 17, 2026

“Arsenal and Aston Villa are engaging in club to club talks for the transfer of Morgan Rogers. Senior members from both clubs are in direct contact. Personal terms are no issue,” HoA posted.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal star is a big fan of Morgan Rogers

This follows Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice praising Rogers before the World Cup semi-final defeat against Argentina.

Rice is clearly a big fan of the Villa attacker, describing him as “incredible” when he discussed the 23-year-old being given a start in this big game…

Declan Rice is back to full fitness ? And he's excited to see Morgan Rogers start ? pic.twitter.com/J5XzvBX2NT — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 15, 2026

Rice and Rogers ended up linking up well on the right-hand side for England’s opening goal, finished by Anthony Gordon, though ultimately the night ended in heartache as Argentina came from behind to win 2-1.

Still, for Arsenal fans it was perhaps a glimpse of what Rogers could offer the team, and Rice’s endorsement will likely get a lot of fans excited too.

How will Morgan Rogers fit in at Arsenal?

Rogers started on the right for England against Argentina, and his versatility may well be part of what makes him so appealing to Mikel Arteta.

The former Manchester City youngster mostly plays on the left, but can also operate centrally, so his presence would give AFC a lot of options next season.

With Leandro Trossard having just left to join Besiktas, there’s clearly room for a new left-sided player, so Rogers could be coming in to replace the Belgian, but he can also provide competition and offer something a bit different to Martin Odegaard in a more central role.