Morgan Rogers and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly confident over a potential transfer deal for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers after making good progress on personal terms.

The Gunners still need to reach an agreement with Villa, but it looks like there is now some optimism at the Emirates Stadium about getting the rest of this deal done fairly quickly.

We recently reported on Arsenal agreeing terms with Rogers, who is set to sign a five-year contract if he gets permission to complete the move to north London.

Now a report from TEAMtalk is claiming that Arsenal are preparing an opening bid for the England international, who will cost more than the £100m Villa sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City for a few years ago.

Morgan Rogers to Arsenal seems to be getting closer

This is all moving in the right direction for Arsenal, and it could be that things will accelerate even further once Rogers gets back from the World Cup with England.

The 23-year-old will undoubtedly be a big loss for Villa, but they’ve shown before that they can recover well from big sales like this and continue to rebuild their squad.

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For Arsenal, this would be a hugely exciting deal and a major statement of intent after their Premier League title success last season.

AFC celebrated winning their first title in 22 years but won’t want to stop there, with Mikel Arteta’s side losing the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Morgan Rogers can take Arsenal up another level

Arteta will no doubt have been hurt by that defeat to PSG, which perhaps highlighted his team’s lack of spark and quality in the final third.

While it was enough to get Arsenal over the line in their title race against Man City, there were a few occasions when it looked like an issue, particularly in the bigger games.

That’s where Rogers, who hit double figures for goals and assists in all competitions for Villa last season and the year before, could be the ideal signing to take this team forward.

Arsenal fans will hope that the former Middlesbrough youngster can have that transformative effect and bring a slightly more entertaining brand of football to the Emirates again.

At times last season it seemed like Arteta’s side were simply battling to get over the line and end their trophy drought, and now that they’ve done that there will surely be an expectation to play with more freedom.

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Rogers has the X-factor to do that, and he also has that pedigree of scoring in a European final as he was on target in Villa’s Europa League final victory over Freiburg.

It’s a similar story to other recent Arsenal signings, such as Declan Rice as he won the Europa Conference League with West Ham before his big move, while Eberechi Eze was the matchwinner for Crystal Palace as they upset Man City in the 2025 FA Cup final only to move to the Emirates a couple of months later.