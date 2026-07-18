Fabrizio Romano has some breaking Arsenal news (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign promising young centre-back Elijah Upson after he turned down the chance to stay and sign a new contract with Tottenham.

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The 18-year-old is a highly-regarded talent, and also the son of former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson, so it perhaps seems fitting that he’s decided to reject a new deal with Spurs to move across to their north London rivals.

Upson had been linked with Arsenal and a few other top clubs in a recent Daily Mail report, but now Fabrizio Romano has posted a ‘here we go’ for the deal this morning, more or less confirming that it’s now a done deal…

???? Elijah Upson to Arsenal, here we go! Agreement signed today for 18 year old centre back to join Gunners project. Upson turned down new contract at Spurs to join #AFC for long term, all set to be announced. pic.twitter.com/meDu4CnrH5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2026

“Elijah Upson to Arsenal, here we go! Agreement signed today for 18 year old centre back to join Gunners project. Upson turned down new contract at Spurs to join #AFC for long term, all set to be announced,” Romano posted on his official account on X, formerly Twitter.

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Who is new Arsenal signing Elijah Upson?

Upson is not yet the biggest name, but he comes from a footballing family, and it seems like he earned quite a reputation during his time in Tottenham’s academy.

As per that Mail report, Chelsea and Bayern Munich were also interested in the teenager, while it seems Spurs were also pushing to keep hold of him.

Arsenal fans will now be hoping he can go on to have a successful career at the Emirates Stadium, and perhaps be even better than his father.

Matthew Upson notably started his senior career with a spell at Arsenal, having joined as a youngster from Luton Town. He went on to play 57 times for the club, winning the Premier League title in 2001/02.

However, he didn’t quite make it in Arsene Wenger’s side, and went out on loan a few times before later having a solid Premier League career with clubs like Birmingham City, West Ham United, and Stoke City.