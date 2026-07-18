Unai Emery reacts during a match (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ilaix Moriba has been linked with a move away from Celta Vigo this summer.

According to a report from Nos Diario, the Spanish outfit is willing to sell the 23-year-old midfielder for the right price. They need to balance the books and raise funds this summer.

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Ilaix Morbia offered to English clubs

The report further claims that Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have been offered the opportunity to sign the talented midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if the English clubs are willing to make a move for Moriba.

The 23-year-old has done well for the Spanish outfit, and the former Barcelona Academy graduate will cost around €20 million.

Aston Villa need more quality in the middle of the park, and they have recently signed Johan Manzambi. It appears that they are set to sign Joao Gomes as well. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move for another midfielder this summer.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace could use more depth in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old has scored three goals and picked up six assists for the Spanish club since joining them, and he has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League. He could be a very useful player for the Eagles.

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Palace could use Moriba

Crystal Palace will be able to offer him European football next season, and the midfielder could be tempted to join them. The asking price is certainly affordable for the English club, and it remains to be seen whether they take the opportunity to sign Moriba.

He is still a young player with a bright future, and he could develop into a key asset for the Eagles with the right guidance. Moriba has also been linked with Crystal Palace in the past.