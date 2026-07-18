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Aston Villa are now closing in on the signing of Pervis Estupinan from AC Milan.

According to a report from Milan News, they are hoping to sign the player for €15 million. They have already reached an agreement with the defender. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has personally called the player regarding a potential move.

Emery worked with Estupinan during their time together at Villarreal. The opportunity to return to the Premier League will be exciting for the experienced 28-year-old defender, and he will look to showcase his qualities with the West Midlands club.

Aston Villa have an exciting project and a quality team. They managed to win the UEFA Europa League, and they have secured a place in the top four as well. They will be able to offer him Champions League football and the platform to fight for trophies.

Estupinan has already shown his quality in the Premier League with Brighton. There is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed in English football, and he could be an asset for Aston Villa. They have sanctioned Lucas Digne’s departure and need a quality, experienced player to replace the French international.

Milan are hoping to recoup around €20 million from the defender’s departure. However, Aston Villa are looking to sign him for €15 million. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can find a compromise. The defender has already given his approval to the move. Milan will not want to stand in his way and force him to stay against his wishes. It is fair to assume that the two clubs will eventually reach an agreement.