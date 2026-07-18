Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, celebrates on the bus during the Aston Villa trophy parade on May 21, 2026 in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa defeated SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul to claim their first European trophy in 44 years. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are now closing in on the signing of Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese international was on at Tottenham last season, and he did quite well for the North London club. They had an option to make the move permanent, but they have decided to sign Sandro Tonali instead.

Joao Palhinha needs a move

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The Portuguese midfielder has now returned to his parent club, but Bayern Munich are keen to get rid of him permanently. According to a report from A Bola, Aston Villa are now close to securing an agreement with the German champions for the midfielder.

They need more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and Palhinha should prove to be an excellent acquisition. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Tottenham and Fulham. Talks are currently underway between the two clubs to finalise an agreement, and the 30-year-old is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom shortly to complete his medical and sign a contract with Aston Villa.

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Villa move would be ideal for Palhinha

Amadou Onana is currently sidelined with an injury, and Villa have sanctioned Youri Tielemans’ departure. They need more quality in the middle of the park. The 30-year-old midfielder should prove to be a very useful acquisition. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, Palhinha will be delighted to join a competitive team like Aston Villa. He will look to sort out the move quickly and focus on his football now. He has been facing uncertainty about his future in recent seasons.

Aston Villa are a quality team, and they will be able to provide him with regular football and the opportunity to fight for trophies.