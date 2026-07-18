Maxence Lacroix in action for France against Spain in the World Cup semi-final (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Sources have given me an update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Maxence Lacroix, with Arsenal and other clubs also possibly set to enter the equation.

Crucially, there has been a lack of progress on the Blues’ pursuit of Lacroix despite ongoing efforts to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

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My understanding after conversations with well-connected figures in the agents industry, is that Lacroix is keen on the move to Chelsea, and they’ve made him their top defensive target.

However, the issue seems to be at Crystal Palace’s end, as they’ve now ramped up the France international’s asking price from around €55m to more like €65-70m.

Crystal Palace hoping for Maxence Lacroix bidding war

My suspicion here is that Palace would prefer a bidding war for Lacroix, so it’s in their interests to drag this out a bit, and see if they can get more money for the player after his participation at the World Cup 2026.

“Chelsea have made Lacroix their priority and efforts are still ongoing to get a deal done,” one source said. “Palace won’t make it easy, though, and their initial asking price of €55m has risen now quite substantially.

“Palace are aware of other clubs circling. Arsenal have been monitoring his situation and they’re now stepping up their interest in a new centre-back following William Saliba’s injury. Look out for Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City as well.”

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Could Arsenal beat Chelsea to Maxence Lacroix transfer?

Arsenal are also looking at Ezri Konsa, as we informed you in our report yesterday, while West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos has also been considered.

Lacroix certainly looks like another option, though, and the Gunners will no doubt feel a great deal of satisfaction if they can beat rivals Chelsea to his signature.

For now, the feeling is still that CFC are leading the race, but it’s certainly not advancing as quickly as they would like, and that could let AFC and others back in.