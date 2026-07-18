Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during a press conference at Anfield on November 03, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea have now agreed on a deal to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea have agreed a £117 million fee with the West Midlands club, and the player will sign a six-year contract with them. It is a club record fee for Chelsea and Rogers will complete his medical with them on Monday.

The report claims that Arsenal were hoping to sign the International, but the player chose to move to Chelsea instead. Apparently, Xabi Alonso played a key role in convincing the midfield to join.

Chelsea needs more creativity in the final third, and Rogers will be an exceptional acquisition for them. He is one of the best young players in the Premier League, and he has been outstanding for Aston Villa over the last couple of seasons. He helped them win the UEFA Europa League last season and finish in the top four.

There is no doubt that he deserves to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join Chelsea will be attractive for him. He will look to fight for major trophies with them.

Meanwhile, the development will come as a huge blow for Arsenal, and it remains to be seen whether they can move on to other targets. They need more cutting edge in the final third, and a dynamic attacker like Rogers would have been a game-changer.

The 23-year-old has all the tools to develop into a superstar in future, and regular football at Chelsea will only bring out the best in him. The Blues had a disappointing season last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing the right players will help them get back on track.