20 year old Chelsea defender has “several options” for loan move to Premier League

Mamadou Sarr takes a sip of water (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are ready to loan out Mamadou Sarr, and they apparently have several Premier League options on the cards.

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Chelsea need to sell defenders this summer, and they are not making great progress.

Trevoh Chalobah’s move to Serie A has been talked about for weeks, with both Inter and Como interested, but it still hasn’t been completed. The latest reports seem to indicate that Como are now leading the chase, and are edging closer to a €35m deal, but even once that is done there will be more work to do to trim the squad down ready for a season with no European football.;

Sarr has multiple European options – and Strasbourg return is an obvious option

Another defender with a major question mark over his head is Mamadou Sarr. His loan at Strasbourg was terminated in January, and he’s since been almost totally forgotten. He desperately needs a loan where he can play regular football, and according to the Evening Standard’s piece today, Chelsea are working to make that happen.

They say that Chelsea are working on Premier League loans, but would also consider moves elsewhere. By far the most important factor is how many minutes he will get.

If nothing else comes up, a return to Strasbourg is always on the cards as a backup option. That’s where he should have been all this time, continuing to develop and gain experience. The last 6 months have been a huge step backwards, but a good loan now can still get the Senegal international back on track.

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