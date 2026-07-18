Chelsea FC (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kerim Alajbegovic.

According to a report from Faktor, Xabi Alonso has urged Chelsea to sign the 18-year-old attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the talented young Bosnian in the coming weeks.

Alajbegovic has been linked with multiple English clubs recently.

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Chelsea eyeing Kerim Alajbegovic

Alajbegovic is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. Clubs from Italy are also interested in the player, but Chelsea’s interest has now put any potential move to Italy on hold.

The opportunity to play for the London club will certainly be more exciting for the young attacker. They are a huge club, and it would be a tremendous platform for him. The 18-year-old will look to continue his development for the regular football, and he must seek gametime assurance from Chelsea before joining them.

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Aajbegovic has had an impressive season

The attacker was at Red Bull Salzburg last season, and he registered 17 goal contributions for the Austrian club. Leverkusen have decided to trigger a clause in his deal and bring him back to the club in a deal worth around €8 million this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the German club is willing to sell him for a quick profit. They could demand a premium for the young attacker. Chelsea needs more quality on the flanks, and Alajbegovic will add pace, flair, and unpredictability. His explosive style could be a good fit for the Premier League as well.

Chelsea have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer to sign the Bosnian attacker in the coming weeks.