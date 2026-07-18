Hugo Larsson celebrates with his Eintracht Frankfurt teammates (Photo by Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga, already notching up 119 appearances for his current club.

According to Bild, Man Utd and Newcastle currently look to be the two teams showing the most interest in Larsson, though there have not yet been any offers made for the Sweden international.

This is not the first time we’ve heard transfer rumours about Larsson, with Arsenal also recently mentioned as potential suitors for the youngster, who could already cost as much as €60m, according to Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Manchester United eyeing Hugo Larsson as part of major midfield shake-up

United being linked with Larsson is interesting given that they’ve already made two major moves in midfield this summer with confirmed deals for Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Still, with Casemiro leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract this summer, and Manuel Ugarte now out with what looks like a serious and long-term injury, it perhaps makes sense for the Red Devils to throw a lot at that position.

United are now back in the Champions League for next season, so new manager Michael Carrick will likely need a lot of rotation options in every position, so there could be room for someone like Larsson to join Tielemans and Santos.

Newcastle also looking for midfield signings

Larsson could also be a decent signing for Newcastle right now after the blow of losing Sandro Tonali, while they’ve also had a bid rejected for Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall in that position, according to the Athletic.

Larsson could be a good alternative, while there might even be room for multiple midfield signings at St James’ Park, depending on what happens with Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international is a target for Arsenal, as per the Telegraph and others, so NUFC might soon find themselves very short in the middle of the park.

Larsson looks like a player with a big future, so could end up being a smart investment for either United or Newcastle.