Michael Carrick and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is reportedly keen to start planning for next season with Marcus Rashford back in his squad, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils loaned Rashford out to Barcelona last season, and he also spent the second half of the previous campaign out on loan at Aston Villa.

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The England international, currently at the World Cup 2026 with Thomas Tuchel’s squad, shone at Barca with a total of 14 goals and ten assists in all competitions, though it seems they’ve decided not to keep him.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the X post below, Rashford could now link up with Carrick at Old Trafford in pre-season, with no truth to reports linking the 28-year-old with a move to Turkey…

? Manchester United plan for Marcus Rashford to return to training for pre season as Carrick wants to work with him. Exit still possible but only in case of European top club bids; no Turkey move planned. ?? https://t.co/ktd7xhIE94 pic.twitter.com/Mra8M49JSr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2026

“Manchester United plan for Marcus Rashford to return to training for pre season as Carrick wants to work with him. Exit still possible but only in case of European top club bids; no Turkey move planned,” Romano posted.

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Our understanding is that Rashford has attracted interest from PSG and AC Milan in recent times, though this interest has not progressed to anything more concrete.

Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United return makes sense

Given Rashford’s improved form since leaving United for a change of scene, it could be the right time to reintroduce him into the fold.

Rashford had fallen out of favour with previous manager Ruben Amorim, and lost form under Erik ten Hag before that, but perhaps Carrick can help get him back to his best.

On his day, Rashford is a quality player, as he showed at Barcelona, and so it’s surely sensible to try to repair this relationship and see if he can contribute something to this team once again.