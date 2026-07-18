Ayyoub Bouaddi in training.

Ben Jacobs has today claimed that Man City have “made progress” in their chase for one of the World Cup’s outstanding players.

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Day by day, it seems Manchester City’s grip on Ayyoub Bouaddi is tightening.

The teenage Moroccan superstar was one of the breakout players of the World Cup, and have everyone talking about where he might move next. As time has gone by, however, it’s become clear that a lot of the interest wasn’t that serious – but Man City are still in the race.

Bouaddi closer than ever to huge Premier League move

A post today from journalist Ben Jacobs claims that City have “made progress” in signing Bouaddi. Lille want €100m for the transfer, but will reduce that if a team will loan the midfielder back to them for the season.

Manchester City have made progress in their pursuit of Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi. Lille want €100m for an immediate transfer. Talks have been ongoing between clubs since last month. Package would drop if suitors agree to a loan-back or pre-agreement. Bouaddi is expected to speak… pic.twitter.com/xw5cRZZtNx — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 17, 2026

Jacobs said: “Manchester City have made progress in their pursuit of Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi. Lille want €100m for an immediate transfer. Talks have been ongoing between clubs since last month. Package would drop if suitors agree to a loan-back or pre-agreement. Bouaddi is expected to speak with Olivier Létang now the World Cup is over to discuss his future. Letang on record as saying he wants Bouaddi to remain an extra season.”

City might be open to that – they don’t necessarily need the Morocco star right away. But there’s also something to be said for just getting him in the building and helping start to adapt and integrate as soon as possible.

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With the World Cup in its final week, it feels like deals of this sort can start to accelerate. Whatever happens, sooner or later Lille are in for a major windfall given Bouaddi’s age, talent and reputation.

In other news…

Sunderland are thinking about signing a Ligue 1 standout as they look to build on last season’s success.

Barcelona star Marc Casado is considering leaving the club this summer, and he has decided he wants one guarantee from his new team.