(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Hugo Larsson has done quite well for Eintracht Frankfurt in recent seasons, and Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

According to a report from Absolut Fussball, Manchester United and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Swedish midfielder.

Larsson has also been linked with Liverpool.

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Hugo Larsson will cost a premium

He has a contract with the German club until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sanction his departure this summer.

Any club hoping to sign the player will have to pay a premium. Apparently, Larsson is valued at €60 million. The asking price is quite unrealistic for a young player like him. It is highly unlikely that Manchester United will be that kind of money for an unproven talent. Even though he is a quality player with a bright future, Frankfurt will have to be more reasonable with their demands.

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Man United and Newcastle want Larsson

Manchester United need more technical ability and creativity in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old could be a useful acquisition for them. The highly-rated central midfielder has the ability to play for a big club one day. However, he must focus on his development for now. Regular football in Germany will help him improve further and fulfil his potential. If he manages to improve further, he will have plenty of opportunities to join bigger clubs in future.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to build a team for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the player. They have already sanctioned Sandro Tonali’s departure, and Bruno Guimaraes has also been linked with an exit. They need more quality in the middle of the park.

It will be interesting to see if either of the two clubs decides to submit an official offer for Larson in the coming weeks.