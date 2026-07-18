Mikel Merino celebrates a goal for Spain at the World Cup (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Mikel Merino probably won’t start tomorrow’s World Cup final for Spain against Argentina, but as many Arsenal fans will know all too well, there’s every chance he could be the one to decide the game.

The 30-year-old, who arrived at Arsenal from Real Sociedad primarily as a hard-working midfield squad player, has developed into a strangely clutch forward option from the bench.

Merino scored 15 goals across three seasons in his final 131 appearances for Sociedad, but has managed the same tally in almost half the number of games across two seasons with the Gunners. For Spain, the difference is even more stark – of his 12 goals for the national team, ten of those have come in his last 19 caps, having scored only twice in his first 31 appearances for his country.

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Not only that, but at this World Cup Merino has managed his two match-winning goals late in the game after arriving from the bench, making history by becoming the first player to score multiple knockout stage game winners as a substitute in this tournament. He’s also the first player in 60 years to score two winning goals after the 87th minute mark in the World Cup knock-out stage.

The Arsenal man has managed this in just 148 minutes of playing time – only five members of Luis de la Fuente’s squad have played fewer at this World Cup. But who needs more than that when you have a 50% conversion rate, scoring two goals from just four shots, and an average of a goal per every 3.5 touches in the penalty area.

Mikel Merino Spain record Games Goals 2020 6 0 2021 5 0 2022 0 0 2023 8 1 2024 12 1 2025 10 8 2026 9 2 TOTAL 50 12

Mikel Merino on his super-sub role

Merino almost didn’t make it to this World Cup as he missed much of the second half of the season with Arsenal through injury.

For that reason, the Gunners ace is taking nothing for granted, and relishing every opportunity he has to come on for Spain and make an impact.

“Coming from the bench isn’t the ideal plan for any player, but when you join a national team that’s as strong as I and Lautaro have, you value every opportunity and try to help your team if you come on or if you don’t,” Merino told the Guardian.

“You focus on the present, embrace the situation, and think of yourself as the guy who can do it. I have complete belief in myself, my ability: every time I come on to the pitch I think I can have impact. In the final, I hope anyone (for Spain) is the hero. The trophy belongs to all of you, not just the 11 on the pitch.”

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Can Mikel Merino enjoy more success?

Merino may be a bit of a late bloomer in the game, but he’s picking up trophies at a rapid pace now, having won Euro 2024 with Spain two years ago, and the Premier League title with Arsenal this season.

Now he can add the World Cup as well, and there’s every chance he’ll have what it takes to come on and make the difference if it remains a close game late on against Argentina tomorrow night.

Some footballers just have that knack of studying a game from the bench and knowing what to do and where to be when they come on. If Merino can repeat the trick again, coming back from a serious injury just in time to continue his strange transformation from steady and reliable midfielder to exceptional super-sub goal machine, it could go down as one of the all-time great World Cup stories.

And in a game of this magnitude, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal also on the pitch, could it even mean the supporting act firing himself into the leading role and entering the conversation for this year’s Ballon d’Or?