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Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been linked with a move away from Italy this summer.

He was very close to joining Manchester United earlier, but the move collapsed in the end. Apparently, there were issues with his medical. According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are now interested in signing the Brazilian central midfielder.

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Newcastle need Ederson

They need more quality in the middle of the park. Sandro Tonali has been sold to Tottenham Hotspur, and Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with an exit as well.

Ederson could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Newcastle. He will add control, creativity, physicality, and defensive steel to the team. He is a complete midfielder who has the quality to succeed at Newcastle.

The Magpies have the funds to sign quality players this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Ederson will be hoping to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football. The move to the Premier League fell through for him earlier, and he will certainly hope the transfer goes through this time.

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Ederson would improve the Magpies

Meanwhile, Newcastle had a disappointing season last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing the Brazilian will help them improve in the middle of the park. The 27-year-old will also be determined to showcase qualities in the Premier League and prove to Manchester United what they have missed out on.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure an agreement with Atalanta over the next few days and wrap up the move. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad this summer. Apart from the midfield, they need quality defenders and a reliable finisher.