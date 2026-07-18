Spurs ready to “open formal talks” with defender after sudden change of heart over transfer

Micky van de Ven of Tottenham (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Micky van de Ven may be convinced to sign a new contract after seeing good signs at Spurs, according to some sources.

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When Tottenham signed Jan Paul van Hecke at the start of the summer, it was understood that he would be replacing his countryman Micky van de Ven.

The centre back had had a good run at Spurs, but after two years battling relegation it seemed like he was ready for a move, and the club were also pretty content to cash in on him and move forward.

But the appointment of Roberto de Zerbi and the obvious impact he’s had at the club is perhaps changing things a little. TeamTalk’s piece today says that Spurs are going to “open formal talks” with the 25 year old over a new long term contract.

Van de Ven considers Spurs U-turn after de Zerbi arrival

Van de Ven is a good player, and Spurs would rather keep him than sell him, one imagines. However, they’ve signed Marcos Senesi as well as van Hecke, and already had a number of other central defenders on their books.

They will have to change their plans pretty dramatically if they want to keep Van de Ven. The first priority is just getting him to sign up to the new deal. There has been “encouraging communications” with the players’ representatives already, and a remarkable U-turn looks like it could be on the cards.

Pedro Porro has already been convinced to stay by Zerbi, and signed a new long term deal earlier this summer. If Van de Ven does the same, there will have truly been a transformation at White Hart Lane since the dark days of April.

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