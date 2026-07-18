Spurs “closing in” on £60m deal for Premier League winger after personal terms agreed

Savinho of Manchester City (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Spurs are closing in on a deal to sign Savinho from Man City as their impressive summer of spending goes on.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

After two seasons circling the relegation zone, Tottenham have decided to say “never again,” and have been the biggest spenders in the summer transfer market so far.

Roberto De Zerbi has already secured new defenders and midfielders, and now looks ready to add an attacker. TeamTalk claims that they have sources telling them that Spurs are “closing in” on an agreement to sign Man City winger Savinho.

Spurs ready to sign up Man City winger who has failed to convince

It’s a deal which will be worth around £60m, according to these reports. Savinho has impressed in moments at City, but has not been a consistent starter for long periods.

New manager Enzo Maresca clearly isn’t interested in giving him a fresh chance, and De Zerbi might think he can be the one to finally fully unlock the Brazil international’s obvious quality.

Personal terms are apparently already in place, and it sounds like an agreement over the transfer fee is close too. Potentially this is a deal which could benefit both clubs as they look to reshuffle this summer.

In other news…

Shim Mheuka is about to sign a new contract at Chelsea – and the decision will then be where the Blues want to send him on loan.

Benfica are closing in on a loan deal for Jhon Duran which could see the Colombian striker move to Lisbon on a permanent deal.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE