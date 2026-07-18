Journalist provides major Tottenham transfer update following crazy 24 hours

Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville celebrate for the Netherlands (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs has linked Tottenham with an interest in signing West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer.

The Netherlands international seems likely to leave West Ham after their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, and there have also been plenty of transfer rumours linking him with other big clubs.

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Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs also mentioned Manchester United as potential suitors for Summerville, whilst also cautioning that Spurs fans probably can’t keep expecting more business like that crazy recent 24 hours in which they smashed their transfer record twice to sign Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Crysencio Summerville could be one to watch for Tottenham

Discussing Tottenham’s transfer activity, Jacobs mentioned that a winger is next on the agenda, with Summerville looking like one to watch alongside Manchester City’s Savinho.

“Spurs fans are saying, ‘Why are we so quiet?’, because they were so busy!” Jacobs explained.

“But it’s not a break your club transfer record every single day like they did in 24 hours from Mateus Fernandes to Sandro Tonali. But they’re working their way up the field. It’s fair to say so.

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“The goalkeeper situation is sorted because Kinsky is extended, and Dubravka has arrived. Defenders have come in, midfielders have come in, and now Tottenham, as a priority, want a starting left-winger or attacker.

“Savinho talks (are) ongoing, but he’s not the only target. Crysencio Summerville, Manchester United and most recently Roma are there as well.”

Tottenham need a good transfer window

THFC would do well to keep on spending and changing up this squad after two awful seasons in a row in the Premier League.

Despite the joy of the north Londoners’ Europa League final win in 2024/25, they have suffered back-to-back 17th place finishes, and simply have to do better in the new campaign coming up.

Bringing in the likes of Fernandes and Tonali looks like a major statement under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, and a quality attacker like Summerville or Savinho could also help.

We’ve also been informed that Cody Gakpo is another top Spurs target in that position, though none of these deals seem to be advancing particularly quickly at the moment.