Bid rejected: Tottenham not playing ball in transfer deal that could help Arsenal

Roberto De Zerbi and Eddie Howe (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly rejected an offer of £46m from Newcastle United for Lucas Bergvall, who is perhaps being eyed as a Bruno Guimaraes replacement.

It’s been a difficult start to the summer for Newcastle as they’ve already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham.

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There also seems to be the very real threat of losing Guimaraes to Arsenal, as per the Telegraph and others, so they could do with making some signings of their own.

However, Spurs have rejected their bid for Bergvall, according to the Athletic, so that’s bad news for the Magpies, and potentially for Arsenal too.

The talented young Sweden international could make sense as a replacement for Guimaraes if he leaves, but for now it seems Tottenham are not prepared to play ball and have a hand in helping their north London rivals land their Brazilian target.

Lucas Bergvall wants out of Tottenham

Still, the Athletic claim that Bergvall wants to leave Tottenham this summer, so perhaps it’s only a matter of time before a deal ends up being agreed.

Newcastle may well be tempted to try again with an improved offer, especially if they do end up selling Guimaraes to Arsenal in a big-money deal.

NUFC should already have a decent amount of money to work with, but at the same time it’s debatable if Bergvall is really worth any more than £46m.

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The 20-year-old looks like a top young talent with a big future in the game, but he’s not yet proven himself, so clubs surely won’t be prepared to invest too much money in him just yet.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, however, as there seems little sense for Spurs in keeping a player who wants to leave.