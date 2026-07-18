Watch: Bukayo Saka adds England's third goal as France crumble defensively

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Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice react after England's World Cup 2026 win over Croatia
Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice react after England's World Cup 2026 win over Croatia (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

England have now scored their third goal of the game through Bukayo Saka in the 37th minute. 

England are up against France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place match, and they have scored three goals in the first half.

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England are in fine form

Declan Rice scored the opening goal of the game from long range and set up the second goal of the match for Ezri Konsa from a corner.

Saka has now added to that advantage in the 37th minute with a well-taken goal. England were through on goal after a lovely counter-attacking move, and Marcus Rashford managed to set up the goal for Saka after driving through on goal.

Watch: Bukayo Saka adds England’s third as France crumble defensively

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France have been poor at the back

France have been quite poor defensively, and they will need to tighten up at the back if they want to turn this game around. England are flying in the first half and will look to inflict further misery on France in the second half.

France certainly have the attacking components to make a difference in this game and bounce back in the second half. It remains to be seen whether they can get their act together.

Watch: Bukayo Saka completes his brace as England lead 4-0 vs France

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