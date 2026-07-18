Watch: Bukayo Saka completes his brace as England lead 4-0 vs France

Bukayo Saka pictured during England's 1-0 win over Serbia at Euro 2024

England have been exceptional in today’s third-place match against France at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

They are currently 4-0 up at halftime. Declan Rice opened the scoring two minutes into the game with a long-range strike and set up the second goal of the game for Ezri Konsa with a corner.

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Bukayo Saka has been on fire

Bukayo Saka scored the third goal of the game after an impressive counterattack, and the Arsenal star has now scored his second goal of the game to put clear daylight between the two teams.

Eberechi Eze found his Arsenal teammate with an eye-of-the-needle through pass, and Saka nestled the ball into the back of the net with a coolly placed finish.

🗣 “France are being taken apart by England!” Bukayo Saka scores his second for the Three Lions’ FOURTH goal against the two-time world champions 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4RshXY692E — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 18, 2026

Watch: Declan Rice fires England into the lead with stunning long-range strike

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France has been carved apart

England have put on an attacking masterclass against France in the first half so far, and they are four goals clear.

If France continues to disappoint at the back, this could be an embarrassing scoreline for them. They have multiple world-class attacking players at their disposal, and Didier Deschamps will certainly hope to motivate his team during halftime and help them bounce back strongly.

Watch: Bukayo Saka adds England’s third as France crumble defensively