(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United are now looking to improve their defensive unit by signing Dylan Lawlor.

According to a report via the West Ham Way, the Hammers are currently in talks with Cardiff City regarding a move for the 20-year-old central defender.

Lawlor was linked with Liverpool a few months ago.

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Dylan Lawlor could be a future asset

He is highly rated across England, and he played a key role in Cardiff’s promotion-winning campaign last season. Apart from his defensive quality, he chipped in with two goals and two assists as well.

West Ham have been relegated to the Championship, and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. They need to improve defensively if they want to fight for promotion next season. Signing a quality defender should be a priority for them. The 20-year-old is a tremendous talent for the bright future, and he could develop into a key player for West Ham United. At 20, he is already a full Welsh international.

Joining a big club like West Ham will give him a broader platform to regularly showcase his qualities. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement quickly.

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West Ham eyeing several defenders along with Lawlor

Meanwhile, he is not the only defender West Ham is looking at; they are also looking to bring in players like Fikayo Tomori and Taylor Harwood-Bellis. It is clear that they have identified the defence as a major weakness this summer. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions and bounce back strongly.

Lawlor will be hoping to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again.

The 20-year-old has shown his quality in League One with Cardiff last season, and he will look to make his mark in the Championship now. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked with Lawlor.