Jaden Dixon is subbed on by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly considering a loan transfer move for Arsenal’s highly-rated young defender Jaden Dixon.

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The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Stoke City last year and has made only one senior first-team appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side, coming on as a substitute in an FA Cup game against Mansfield Town.

Dixon can operate as a centre-back or right-back, so could be a useful option for the West Ham squad as they face a challenging season ahead looking to win promotion back to the Premier League after their relegation to the Championship in May.

Arsenal and West Ham set to do business this summer?

Arsenal could do well to send Dixon on loan to West Ham so he can get more experience and a taste of first-team football that’s perhaps looking unlikely for him right now at the Emirates Stadium.

The Hammers could probably give him more of a key role and help aid his development, and it might also help another potential deal to go through.

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Arsenal have an interest in Konstantinos Mavropanos as they look for extra depth in defence, with the Greek centre-back looking like someone who could be likely to look for a move away from the London Stadium this summer.

If WHUFC have an interest in Dixon, then there’s every chance that could be useful for Arsenal as they could use him as part of any negotiations for Mavropanos, if they do decide to push ahead with that particular move.

Still, we’ll have to see if AFC decide to go for Mavropanos as a priority or if they look elsewhere for cover at the back after the worrying injury sustained by William Saliba at the World Cup 2026.