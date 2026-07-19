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Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a surprise move for free-agent defender John Stones as concerns grow over William Saliba’s fitness ahead of the new season.

According to a report from The Irish Sun, the Gunners are considering the experienced England international as a short-term solution if Saliba faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

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Arsenal monitoring John Stones after William Saliba setback

The report claims Arsenal have identified Stones as a potential low-cost addition following Saliba’s injury during France’s World Cup campaign.

The 25-year-old centre-back was forced off at half-time during France’s semi-final defeat to Spain after aggravating a suspected back injury.

Arsenal are still awaiting a full medical assessment, but the report suggests there are concerns Saliba could have suffered a serious back injury that may require surgery and keep him out for several months.

If those fears are confirmed, Mikel Arteta’s side may be forced into the transfer market to strengthen their defensive options before the Premier League season begins.

Mikel Arteta knows John Stones well

Stones would represent an attractive option given his familiarity with Arteta’s tactical approach.

The Arsenal manager spent more than three years working alongside the England defender during his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, where Stones became one of the Premier League’s most accomplished ball-playing centre-backs.

The 32-year-old is currently available on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester City expired at the end of June, making him an appealing option for clubs seeking experienced defensive cover without paying a transfer fee.

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Although Stones is believed to be assessing interest from clubs in England and abroad, the opportunity to reunite with Arteta and compete for major honours could make Arsenal an attractive destination should they formalise their interest.

For now, however, Arsenal’s pursuit remains at the exploratory stage, with their next move likely to depend on the outcome of Saliba’s medical assessment.

Tottenham also linked with Stones

Stones is also being eyed by Roberto De Zerbi who has wasted no time bolstering his squad after a near relegation season.

Spurs have already added veterans Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka to strengthen the defence while also signed Marcos Senesi on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

Stones is another player De Zerbi wants to add experience and leadership at the back with