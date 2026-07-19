Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Morocco international midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi during the summer transfer window.

They will face competition from Manchester City, according to a report from L’Equipe.

The 18-year-old has been outstanding for Lille, and he will cost a premium in the summer. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Manchester City decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Bouaddi has impressed in the World Cup with his country, and there is no doubt he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He will add physicality, control and composure to the team.

Arsenal could use an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, and Bouaddi has all the tools to develop into a future star. They would do well to secure his signature in the coming weeks. The Premier League champions need to keep improving the team if they want to dominate English football and win the Champions League as well.

Signing the 18-year-old would be a step in the right direction. He has shown his quality in France and during the World Cup. He has the ability to hit the ground running in the Premier League as well.

Similarly, Manchester City need more control in the middle of the park, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the Moroccan International. They have the resources to pay a premium for him, and they have a competitive team. It remains to be seen whether the midfielder is attracted to the idea of joining Manchester City or Arsenal this summer.