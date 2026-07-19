Romano issues latest update on Arsenal's pursuit of PSG winger Bradley Barcola

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s failure to sign Morgan Rogers has created fresh questions about how the club will strengthen the left side of Mikel Arteta’s attack.



Chelsea moved quickly to take control of the deal, leaving the Gunners without one of their leading summer targets and forcing them to reassess the alternatives available.

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Bradley Barcola has been regularly discussed as a possible option, but Arsenal have not yet responded to the Rogers setback by accelerating a move for the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

That hesitation could benefit Liverpool, who remain determined to add another high-level wide forward before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal yet to react to Chelsea hijacking Rogers deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, there have been no fresh contacts between Arsenal and either Barcola’s representatives or PSG following Chelsea’s surprise move for Rogers.

The Gunners admire the France international, but their interest has not developed into active negotiations.

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Chelsea are set to sign Rogers from Aston Villa for approximately £117m.

The Guardian reported that the England international has agreed a six-year contract and is expected to undergo his medical on Monday.

Arsenal had been strongly interested, but Chelsea’s speed and the player’s desire to move to Stamford Bridge proved decisive.

Arsenal must now decide whether Barcola is genuinely their preferred alternative or simply one of several attacking names being considered.

Liverpool wait for PSG to set realistic price

Romano adds that Liverpool continue to target Barcola, but their pursuit depends on PSG making him available at an affordable price.

The Reds are waiting for clarity from Paris rather than submitting an excessive offer without knowing whether the French champions genuinely want to sell.

PSG remain in a powerful negotiating position. Their official player profile confirms that Barcola is contracted until June 2028, meaning they can demand a significant fee or keep him for another season.

Liverpool currently have the advantage because their interest appears more active and clearly defined. Barcola’s pace and ability to attack from the left would add another dangerous dimension to their forward line.

Arsenal should not panic after missing out on Rogers, but they cannot wait indefinitely. If Barcola is their preferred alternative, they must establish PSG’s demands quickly.

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