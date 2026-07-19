Arteta has a plan to deal with Saliba injury as serious defensive option emerges

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Arsenal’s summer plans have taken a more urgent turn after a serious fitness concern exposed the need for greater defensive cover.



The Gunners had been considering changes at right-back, including the possibility of moving Ben White on, but William Saliba’s injury now makes retaining experienced options far more important.

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Mikel Arteta needs a defender who can protect Arsenal at centre-back without reducing their quality on the right.

That requirement has shifted the focus away from signing a direct replacement for White and towards finding a versatile player capable of covering both positions during a long Premier League and Champions League campaign.

Saliba concern changes transfer priorities of Arteta

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are now likely to sign a defender while keeping White, ensuring they have enough cover during Saliba’s absence.

The club had monitored Roma’s Wesley, Sporting CP’s Iván Fresneda, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nnamdi Collins and Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento as possible right-back options.

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However, those targets were largely considered potential replacements for White.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has now emerged as a serious option because he can operate naturally at centre-back and right-back.

The situation has become more pressing because The Times reports that Saliba may require back surgery after aggravating an existing problem during France’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain.

Arsenal will conduct their own assessment, but he could miss the beginning of the season.

Versatile Villa defender could offer best solution

Konsa would bring Premier League experience, positional flexibility and the ability to defend in wide areas or alongside Gabriel Magalhães.

The Guardian has also reported that Arsenal are monitoring the England international as they consider adding defensive depth following Saliba’s setback.

Keeping White is now the correct decision. Selling him while Saliba is facing a potentially lengthy absence would leave Arsenal unnecessarily vulnerable, especially when White can cover both right-back and central defence.

Konsa would be an excellent addition, but Aston Villa are unlikely to sell cheaply. Arsenal should pursue the deal only at a sensible price and avoid paying a panic premium caused by Saliba’s injury.

The smartest approach is to retain White, add one versatile defender and reassess the squad once Saliba’s recovery timeline becomes clear. That would strengthen Arsenal immediately without creating another defensive problem later in the window.

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