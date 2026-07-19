(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have submitted an opening bid for PSG star Bradley Barcola as per a prominent ITK account.

The Reds are wasting no time in advancing their summer recruitment plans, accelerating negotiations now that the winger has concluded his international duties with France.

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Liverpool enter talks with PSG for Bradley Barcola

According to updates shared by prominent insider on X, Liverpool have officially launched a club-to-club dialogue with PSG.

The Anfield hierarchy has backed up this interest by lodging an opening formal bid for the highly-rated 23-year-old forward.

The Merseyside club are in hunt for a new winger after parting ways with Mohamed Salah this summer. Barcola, who has shown elite European pedigree in the Champions League with the French giants, perfectly fits the profile of a modern Liverpool attacker.

Following France’s elimination from the summer tournament cycle, a clear window has emerged for the English outfit to aggressively push through negotiations.

Securing Barcola’s services will not be cheap, with reports indicating PSG will demand a massive premium for their prized asset, but Liverpool’s initial proposal marks a concrete statement of intent.

“Exclusive: Our sources state that Liverpool are in club-to-club talks with PSG regarding Bradley Barcola. We understand an opening bid has been submitted. No bid from Arsenal as of yet.”

Arsenal also keen on Barcola after missing out on Morgan Rogers

Liverpool are not alone in their admiration for the Frenchman, as Premier League rivals Arsenal are keeping a close watch on the situation.

The Gunners are eager to bolster their own wide attacking options after a high-profile pursuit of Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers ultimately collapsed.

Mikel Arteta’s side views Barcola as an ideal addition to their fluid front three, with some reports even suggesting the player holds a preference for a move to London.

Despite their strong interest, the North London club has yet to mirror Liverpool’s decisiveness.

As it stands, Arsenal have not submitted an official offer to the reigning Ligue 1 champions. Liverpool currently hold the advantage by having standard club-to-club talks already in motion, but the threat of a late Arsenal hijack remains palpable if the Gunners decide to turn their interest into a formal counter-bid.

Barcola could be a great signing for Liverpool

While the void that Salah has left in the Liverpool attack will not easy to fill, Barcola is high the Reds’ list of targets and the Frenchman could be a great option to bolster their attack going into the new season under Andoni Iraola.

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The versatile winger can play across the front three and racked up 20 goal contributions for PSG last season in 49 games.

His overall stats for PSG includes 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 games across all competitions.