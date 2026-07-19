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Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the talented young Greek sensation Konstantinos Karetsas.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 18-year-old is also a target for Borussia Dortmund, and the German outfit has already opened talks with his representatives.

The player will cost around €35 million, and Chelsea will have to pay the asking price if they want Genk to sanction his departure. The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be exciting for the 18-year-old.

He is a talented young midfielder with a bright future, and Chelsea could help him develop further and fulfil his potential. The Blues have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players, and it is clear that they are looking to build for the future. Even though the €35 million asking price might seem expensive right now, the player has the potential to justify the investment in the long run.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Chelsea are huge admirers of the player and they have been keeping tabs on him for a long time. Karetsas has 6 goals and 23 assists for Genk so far.

Multiple other Premier clubs are monitoring his development, including Liverpool, Everton, Manchester City and Leeds United. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The 18-year-old needs to join a club where he can play regularly and continue his development. Joining a big club only to sit on the bench would be detrimental to his development.

Apparently, the 18-year-old would prefer a move to Germany, and he believes that could provide the ideal environment for his development. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.