Club with positive relationship with Man City hoping to pull off dream Foden signing

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

AC Milan could attempt one of the most eye-catching deals of the summer as they explore ways to refresh their attacking options.



The Italian club are interested in adding a creative player who can operate between midfield and the forward line, but completing such an ambitious move would depend heavily on first raising funds through a major departure.

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For Manchester City, the situation presents an important contract decision.

Their academy graduate remains one of the most gifted players in the squad, but with his current agreement approaching its final year, City may soon have to choose between offering an extension or considering serious proposals.

Milan dream of Man City midfielder but must sell first

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan are dreaming of signing Phil Foden and believe Man City could consider offers between €50m and €60m.

No formal negotiations are currently taking place, but the positive relationship created by Tijjani Reijnders’ move to the Etihad could make initial conversations easier.

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Foden’s contract situation adds to the uncertainty. The midfielder’s current deal expires in the summer of 2027, meaning he has entered its final 12 months.

City would therefore risk seeing their negotiating position weaken if no renewal is agreed.

However, selling a homegrown player with his technical quality for around €50m would still represent a major and potentially controversial decision.

Leão departure could finance San Siro move

Milan would reportedly need to sell Rafael Leão before making a serious approach.

Football Italia reports that the Rossoneri are prepared to consider offers of at least €60m for the Portuguese winger, despite his contract containing a €175m release clause. No formal offer had arrived as of the latest update.

Foden would be a brilliant technical fit for Milan. He can play centrally or from either wing, and a move abroad could give him the fresh responsibility needed to rediscover his most consistent form.

City, though, should be extremely cautious. Accepting €50m–€60m for an academy graduate entering his prime could look poor unless he rejects a new contract or makes it clear he wants to leave.

For now, the deal feels more like an ambitious Milan idea than an advanced transfer. Leão must first be sold, and City would need a strong reason to open the door.

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